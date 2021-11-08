Charles G.T. Stonehill Sells 4,844 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE EQH traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.94. 2,551,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,887. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

