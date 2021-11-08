Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,820 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Ambarella worth $29,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA stock opened at $193.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.39. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $201.39.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

