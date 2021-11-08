Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $30,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $125,305.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,503 shares of company stock valued at $885,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

