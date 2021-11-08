Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,190 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $30,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after acquiring an additional 200,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 358.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 1.40%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

