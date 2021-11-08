Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $28.52 Million Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,799 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $28,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,597,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

VG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Vonage stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.50, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.