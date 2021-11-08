Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $28.85 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $28,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 161,716 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,368,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,123,203 shares of company stock valued at $75,006,367 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $73.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

