Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 32,997 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $30,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Avista by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Avista by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Avista in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Avista by 5.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avista by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $40.29 on Monday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.