Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $29,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

RRR stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.41.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

