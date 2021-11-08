Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.56. The stock had a trading volume of 83,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,436,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $115.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,721,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

