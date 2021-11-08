Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.38.

Get Chimerix alerts:

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.44. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 57.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Chimerix by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Chimerix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.