Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins restated a hold rating and set a C$11.55 target price (down from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.01.

OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $12.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

