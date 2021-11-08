Christopher David Castle Purchases 10,000 Shares of Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) (CVE:ASN) Stock

Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) (CVE:ASN) Director Christopher David Castle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 375,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$424,760.22.

ASN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.30. 131,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,687. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$16.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Decklar Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.89.

Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) Company Profile

Asian Mineral Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in Vietnam. It also extracts and processes nickel mineral deposits. The company produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Ban Phuc nickel mine located to the west of Hanoi in Son La province, northwestern Vietnam.

