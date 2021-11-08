Christopher David Castle Purchases 10,000 Shares of Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) (CVE:ASN) Stock

Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) (CVE:ASN) Director Christopher David Castle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 375,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$424,760.22.
ASN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.30. 131,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,687. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$16.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Decklar Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.89.
Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) Company Profile
