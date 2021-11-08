CIBC Cuts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$38.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAPIF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.57.

Get Saputo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. Saputo has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.