CIBC Raises Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$44.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$31.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.59. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$23.56 and a 1-year high of C$31.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 26.88.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 57.72%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

