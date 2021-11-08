Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS stock opened at $78.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,331. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.