CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Purchased by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CIT Group by 199.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in CIT Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,545 shares of company stock worth $1,028,698. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of NYSE CIT remained flat at $$52.09 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,726. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.