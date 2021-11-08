Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $26.86 Million Investment in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,751,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,855,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.75% of Gores Guggenheim at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGPI opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

