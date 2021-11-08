Citigroup Boosts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $350.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.27.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet stock opened at $308.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.73 and its 200-day moving average is $282.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. Insulet has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $323.62. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Insulet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Insulet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Insulet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.