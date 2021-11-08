Citigroup Raises Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $29.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $25.50 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.60.

VIRT opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3,524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 77,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 516,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 28,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

