Civic (CVC) 1-Day Volume Tops $56.36 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Civic has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $323.78 million and approximately $56.36 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00235444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00096561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.