Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $125.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.63.

NYSE:CLH opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

