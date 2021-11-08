CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $20.48

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.48, but opened at $21.96. CleanSpark shares last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 16,601 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLSK. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

