Clear Secure (YOU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Clear Secure to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. On average, analysts expect Clear Secure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of YOU opened at $49.71 on Monday. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clear Secure stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 906,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,265,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Clear Secure as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clear Secure Company Profile
Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.
