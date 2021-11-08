Clear Secure (YOU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Clear Secure to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. On average, analysts expect Clear Secure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Shares of YOU opened at $49.71 on Monday. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clear Secure stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 906,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,265,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Clear Secure as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.