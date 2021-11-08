Clearshares LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clearshares LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Clearshares LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,309. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.84 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.