Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0181 per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.