Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post $38.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $43.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $151.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.79 million to $152.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $195.64 million, with estimates ranging from $174.01 million to $223.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLVS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,082. The firm has a market cap of $566.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

