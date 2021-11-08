Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

CCOI stock opened at $75.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $141,388.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $656,590 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 644.00%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

