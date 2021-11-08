Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Buy”

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

CGNX stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a 1 year low of $69.06 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 29.08%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

