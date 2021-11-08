CohBar (CWBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect CohBar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CohBar stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $41.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of CohBar as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

