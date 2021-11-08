Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.
COLL stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
