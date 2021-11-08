Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.

COLL stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

