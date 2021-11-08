ColossusXT Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $13.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00014235 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004263 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,285,723,106 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

