Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $117.60 Average PT from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.60.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.37. 898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average is $101.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $77.08 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

