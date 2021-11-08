Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,694 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,687,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $245.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $45.95 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.