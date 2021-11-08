Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.08 ($7.15).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock opened at €6.72 ($7.90) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.98 ($4.68) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.