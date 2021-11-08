Comparing Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Adient alerts:

This table compares Adient and XL Fleet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $12.67 billion 0.34 -$547.00 million $1.17 39.38 XL Fleet $20.34 million 36.59 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

XL Fleet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adient.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adient and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 2 1 7 0 2.50 XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00

Adient presently has a consensus target price of $48.89, indicating a potential upside of 6.10%. XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.54%. Given XL Fleet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Adient.

Profitability

This table compares Adient and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient 0.77% 18.97% 3.26% XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17%

Volatility & Risk

Adient has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adient beats XL Fleet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.