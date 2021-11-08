Comparing Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) & Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Subaru and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.95%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Subaru.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Subaru shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Subaru has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 3.43% 5.90% 3.10% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Subaru and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $26.70 billion 0.56 $719.19 million $0.63 15.49 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Summary

Subaru beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components. The Others segment develops, leases, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in May 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

