Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $93.60

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.60, but opened at $91.10. Confluent shares last traded at $89.37, with a volume of 78,722 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.51.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,874,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

