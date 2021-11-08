Conflux Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,228.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,778.58 or 0.07215283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.29 or 0.00340165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.88 or 0.00960125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00083463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.09 or 0.00413853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.34 or 0.00264745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00221821 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars.

