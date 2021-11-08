Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CCSI stock opened at 65.00 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 68.89.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

