Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.99

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 6,682.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after buying an additional 2,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after buying an additional 361,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after buying an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $6,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 338.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 197,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

