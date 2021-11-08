Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.88.

CLR stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

