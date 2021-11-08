Contrasting MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) & Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MTN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MTN Group and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTN Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 0 3 7 0 2.70

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.69%. Given Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions is more favorable than MTN Group.

Volatility & Risk

MTN Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MTN Group and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTN Group $10.97 billion 1.89 $1.04 billion N/A N/A Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $23.38 billion 1.21 $721.93 million N/A N/A

MTN Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions.

Profitability

This table compares MTN Group and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTN Group N/A N/A N/A Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions beats MTN Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

