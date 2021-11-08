Convex Finance Hits Market Cap of $905.75 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $905.75 million and $33.51 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $27.67 or 0.00042002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00080948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00083679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00096922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,914.48 or 1.00046300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,725.06 or 0.07171788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021067 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 72,047,985 coins and its circulating supply is 32,730,934 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

