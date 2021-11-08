Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$777.61 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.64.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.