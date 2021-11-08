CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.46

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.46 and last traded at $155.09, with a volume of 7808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.55.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.81.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,777 shares of company stock valued at $694,617. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.