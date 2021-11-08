Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.43

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 1856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

