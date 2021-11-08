Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.43

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 1856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%.
In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.73% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
