Corteva, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Corteva has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corteva to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

CTVA opened at $47.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

