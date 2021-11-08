Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. Coty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.190-$0.230 EPS.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Coty has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.98.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

