CRDT (CRDT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $746,564.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One CRDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. CRDT has a market cap of $39,461.57 and approximately $746,564.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CRDT has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00050793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00225317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00096142 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT (CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

