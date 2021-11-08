Credit Suisse AG Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,267 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Smartsheet worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

NYSE SMAR opened at $68.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

